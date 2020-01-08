Bacon adds devilish goodness to these deviled eggs

They’re not just filled; Hamptons at Tivoli Village overstuffs them, piles them high and tops them with bacon.

Overstuffed Bacon and Eggs at Hamptons in Tivoli Village. (Hamptons)

Overstuffing yourself = not good. Overstuffing your deviled eggs = good, and an exercise in decadence.

The Overstuffed Bacon and Eggs served at Hamptons in Tivoli Village start with hard-cooked egg whites piled high (and resting on) a mixture of about two cooked yolks with Worcestershire sauce, pickles, grain mustard, mayo and soy sauce.

They’re finished with shaved celery, applewood-smoked bacon, chives and sweet smoked paprika. An order is $8.

