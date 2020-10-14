62°F
Food

Bacon + ice cream cone = Ba-Cone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 4:46 am
 

Slater’s 50/50 has always catered to a crowd who thinks everything goes better with bacon — from its burger patties made from a 50/50 blend of beef and bacon, to the Pork-A-Palooza bacon flight. Now, in honor of National Dessert Day on Wednesday, the restaurant is rolling out a new bacon ice cream.

Beginning Wednesday, Slater’s will offer bacon-infused ice cream three different ways. You can order it as a sundae, topped with candied bacon. It’s also available over a warm bacon brownie, drizzled in caramel sauce and sprinkled with candied bacon crumbles. Or try it in a waffle cone, also with crumbles.

To celebrate the release, however, they’re kicking it up one more notch for a limited time. From Wednesday through Sunday, you can get that waffle cone wrapped in freshly-made strips of bacon. And yes, you can call it a Ba-Cone!

Slater’s 50/50 has locations in five states, including one at 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

