Bakery giving away free cakes on Oreo’s birthday

Nothing Bundt Cakes has collaborated with Oreo to create a limited-time cake flavor for the famous cookie’s 111th birthday.

The Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake at Nothing Bundt Cakes is made with white cake baked with Oreo cookie pieces and coated in cream cheese frosting. (Courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes)

There’s no better way to celebrate a birthday than with free cake!

To celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday, Nothing Bundt Cakes will give away a free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundtlet to the first 111 guests at each bakery on March 6 at 1:11 p.m.

The Oreo bundtlet, a miniature bundt cake, is made with white cake baked with Oreo cookie pieces and coated in cream cheese frosting.

The Oreo flavor will be available for purchase at all bakeries until March 26, and comes in all bundt cake sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis.

“We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor,” Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Angie Eckelkamp said in a news release.

Founded in Las Vegas in 1997, Nothing Bundt Cakes has nearly 500 franchised and corporate-owned bakeries in the United States and Canada, including five in the Las Vegas Valley.