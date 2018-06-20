Bakery on Las Vegas Strip serving rainbow cakes for Pride month

In celebration of LGBT Pride Month, the two Bouchon Bakeries at The Venetian are offering Rainbow Cake through the end of June.

Bouchon Bakery

Created by pastry chef Nicholas Bonamico in 2015 to mark the legalization of same-sex marriage, the dessert’s seven layers of almond cake include apricot and raspberry jams and are topped with a dark-chocolate glaze and luster dust. Slices are $6.50 each.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella