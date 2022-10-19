77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Food

Balla Italian Soul opens today in Sahara Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2022 - 9:19 am
 
Balla Italian Soul in Sahara Las Vegas on the Strip is serving cappelletti and other housemade ...
Balla Italian Soul in Sahara Las Vegas on the Strip is serving cappelletti and other housemade pastas. (Sahara Las Vegas)
Chef Shawn McClain, a James Beard Award winner, has opened Balla Italian Soul in Sahara Las Veg ...
Chef Shawn McClain, a James Beard Award winner, has opened Balla Italian Soul in Sahara Las Vegas on the Strip. (Sahara Las Vegas)
An image after Arcimboldo, the 16th century Italian painter known for creating decorative heads ...
An image after Arcimboldo, the 16th century Italian painter known for creating decorative heads composed of fruit and other objects, in the dining room of Balla Italian Soul in Sahara Las Vegas on the Strip. (Sahara Las Vegas)

On Aug. 30, Sahara Las Vegas announced (via a lengthy news release) that Balla Italian Soul, its much-anticipated restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain, would open Sept. 30.

A few days later, in an unusual move, that definite date was changed to something indefinite: The restaurant would now launch sometime in October. Equipment delays were offered as the reason for the sudden push back.

But what was indefinite now becomes definite again as the Sahara announces Balla Italian Soul opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday for dinner service.

“Our guests can expect a regional menu with fresh plates that showcase the brighter and more seasonally driven aspects of Italian cuisine, in a beautiful environment right on the Las Vegas Strip,” McClain said.

Among the menu highlights are grazeable antipasti, housemade pastas, wood-fire pizzas, seafood and wood-fire meats. The beverage program encompasses domestic and Italian beers, Italian and other wines by the glass, and creative cocktails anchored by negronis and spritzes.

Along with bold flavors, Balla Italian Soul offers bright colors and a balmy Mediterranean feel, the announcement said. The dining room, for instance, includes an image after Arcimboldo, the 16th century Italian artist known for painting decorative heads composed of fruits, fish and other objects.

Dinner at Balla Italian Soul is served from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
3
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
Ex-Faith Lutheran teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
4
Toys R Us returns to Las Vegas
Toys R Us returns to Las Vegas
5
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(iStock)
Who does Chick-fil-A give political donations to?
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy GoBankingRates.com

Atlanta-based restaurant chain Chick-fil-A has given $48,431 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

"Hamilton" opens a three-week run at The Smith Center on Tuesday. (Joan Marcus)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

“Hamilton,” a Carly Rae Jepsen concert and NASCAR racing head this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.