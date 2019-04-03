MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Bao cart opens at T-Mobile Arena — VIDEO

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2019 - 5:54 pm
 

Just in time for the playoffs, former Tao Group corporate chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. Graffiti Bao, at the top of the escalator from the arena entrance to the Main Concourse near section 12, offers four styles of bao: a cheeseburger bun called Bao Royale, a kung pao chicken bao and a sweet potato and vegetable bao with house-made green curry, plus a dessert bao filled with Nutella and caramelized banana, topped with white chocolate sauce.

Bike give-away at Piero’s

Evan Glusman of Piero’s Italian Cuisine hosted a giant outdoor party in the restaurant’s parking lot Sunday to distribute over 150 bikes to local kids. In addition to getting to pick out a brand new bike and helmet, they got to enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, carnival games, face painting and more. The annual event, and an accompanying scholarship program, are in memory of Glusman’s best friend, Patrick Kelly, who died 17 years ago at age 25.

Partners in tequila

Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar will be in town this week to promote their new collaboration, Santo Fina Blanco tequila. Hagar, no stranger to the tequila biz, calls it “a crisp, old world tequila that John Wayne would have loved.” UNLV grad Fieri says of the product, “There are a few things I know … good food, a good drink and a good time … and Sammy and I are makin’ it all happen with Los Santo.”

On to New York

Sam Marvin, chef/restaurateur of Echo & Rig at Tivoli Village (and the Echo & Rig in Sacramento) will cook at the Beard House in New York on April 24. His event, “Regional Spotlight: The Butcher’s Cut” is $170 for James Beard Foundation members, $220 for non-members. As we previously reported, Diana Edelman, founder of the Vegans, Baby website, has put together the “Vegas Vegans” event at the Beard House on July 10. Joining her will be Oscar Amador of EDO Gastro Tapas & Wine, Stacey Dougan of Simply Pure, Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf, Mike Minor of Border Grill and Yuri Szarzewski of Eatt. That one’s $140/$180. jamesbeard.org.

Openings

Uno Mas has opened at SLS Las Vegas, serving fast-casual modernized Mexican from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Frankie’s Uptown has opened in Downtown Summerlin, spotlighting specialty cocktails in an old-school tavern atmosphere.

Trago Lounge has opened at the Tropicana.

James Beard Award-winner Bricia Lopez will open Mama Rabbit Bar at Park MGM in late July. It’ll specialize in mescal and tequila.

David Chang, who has Momofuku at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, is scheduled to open Majordomo Meat & Fish sometime this year in the former Carnevino space at Palazzo.

Free cake!

Las Vegas-born Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate the opening of its 300th bakery by giving away Confetti Bundlets at all locations for 300 seconds starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. (So that’s 3 to 3:05 p.m.) One per person; no coupon or anything else needed. Go to nothingbundtcakes.com to find the four bakeries in the valley.

Sightings

Rapper Rich the Kid at Tao at The Venetian. Actress/singer Brandi Cyrus with her brother, musician Trace Cyrus, at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms. DJ/actress Caroline D’Amore at Side Piece Pizza and Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms. Actress Cassie Scerbo at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Reality TV star/restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump at the Palm Restaurant at The Forum Shops at Caesars.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini @reviewjournal.com.

Entertainment Videos
Chef Marc Marrone at T-Mobile Arena
Chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio fountains celebrate 'Game of Thrones'
A medley of the theme for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the song “Winter Is Here” from the show premiered at the Bellagio Fountains water show on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The new number will run in rotation through April 13. The series premieres its eighth and final series on April 14. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan Aunt Chippy talks about being on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Concetta Potenza, Aunt “Chippy” to Jimmy Kimmel, talks about her first time being featured on her nephew’s show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro at Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro At Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cotton candy crowns pancakes in Las Vegas
At Maxie’s at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, executive chef David Mangual fills pancakes with fruit and cream cheese and piles on pastel cotton candy, which is melted in a stream of chocolate syrup. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Bananas Foster Pancakes go up in flames at The Stove near Las Vegas
Chef Antonio Nunez at The Stove in Henderson, near Las Vegas, flames the pancakes tableside for a fiery presentation. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
El Loco Rollercoaster at Circus Circus' Adventuredome
The El Loco rollercoaster opened at the Circus Circus' Adventuredome in February 2014. It features a 90-foot ascent, followed by a drop that produces a negative 1.5 "verticle G," a 180-degree turn, and reverse 240-degree roll that turns into an inverted drop. The coaster reaches a maximum speed of 45 mph and is the only indoor coaster of it's kind in the U.S., and is the second indoor El Loco coaster in the world, according to MGM Resorts.
Bartending flair competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show
Highlights from the ten contestants who competed for the Shake It Up Flair and Classic Competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Justin Kingsley Hall shares details on his next gig
Chef Justin Kinglsey hall shares some details about the newArts District restaurant he's developing with Kim Owens. (Al Mancini/Las Vegs Review-Journal)
Film prompted Carrie Hogan to found 2 farmers markets in Las Vegas
Carrie Hogan founded Fresh 52 Farmers and Artisan Market in Las Vegas after realizing she had to do something about the influence of factory farms on the food supply. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seafood dishes being made at Pasta Shop near Las Vegas
Executive chef Edwin Martinez incorporates fresh pasta into Lobster Salmon and Saffron Shrimp Sauté at Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson, near Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Andrew Carmean will be the only local participant in upcoming demolition derby
Andrew Carmean, a demolition driver, will be the only local participant in upcoming derby at the Plaza Hotel. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masso Osteria first anniversary in Las Vegas
Scott Conant was in town Tuesday to host a one-year anniversary party for his Red Rock Resort restaurant Masso Osteria.
Baked Alaska a specialty at Favorite Bistro in Las Vegas
Award-winning pastry chef Claude Escamilla makes Baked Alaska with strawberry sorbet and vanilla gelato and flames it at Favorite Bistro at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chili cooks face fierce and friendly competition at Nevada cook-off
Forty chili cooks competed in the Nevada State Chili Cookoff in Pahrump on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with the winners advancing to the World Championship Chili Cook-off in Des Moines, Iowa. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door and Banksy art in Las Vegas
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door, Banksy art in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hazel in Las Vegas serves modern takes on traditional cocktails
Hazel serves modern takes on traditional cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Tonight the city lit the Welcome sign green, McMullan's Irish Pub and the Guinness store also prepare for this weekend's St. Patrick's Day festivities. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Reuben sandwich at Served in Henderson, near Las Vegas
Matthew Meyer, chef/owner of Served, makes a Reuben sandwich with house-brined corned beef, house-made sauerkraut and gooey melted cheese at his restaurant in Henderson, outside Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas day club season returns with big-name DJs
Rick Ross, March 23, at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay The Chainsmokers, March 30, at Encore Beach Club Marshmello, April 6, Kaos Dayclub at the Palms Chuckie, May 11, Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Calvin Harris, May 11, Wet Republic at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Pizza expert Chris Bianco makes meatballs in Las Vegas
Chris Bianco, who was the keynote speaker at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, demonstrates meatball making for expo attendees. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas pulmonologist talks about new movie dealing with cystic fibrosis
Dr. Craig Nakamura, Director of Cystic Fibrosis Center of Southern Nevada, talks about the upcoming romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” where both of the lead characters suffer from cystic fibrosis. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World Pizza Champion crowned in Las Vegas
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Italian pizzaiolo Federico De Silvestri took the top prize and more than $12,000. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Italian wins Pizza Maker of the Year at Pizza Expo
Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, wins the finals in the non-traditional pizza category during the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, March 7, 2019. De Silvestri went on to beat winners from each of the four other categories — traditional, pan, pizza Napoletana and Roman — to win Pizza Maker of the Year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Good Pie Coming To Arts District
Local pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo says Good Pie is coming to the Arts District. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local comedian says "It's ok to laugh, ...the comedy club is dark."
K-Von, a half-Persian comedian, talks about his style of comedy which keeps audiences entertained.
Pizza Dough Throwing Competition
Contestants participate in the World Pizza Games at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Wednesday night. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
World Pizza Games showcased in Las Vegas
The World Pizza Games, part of the International Pizza Expo, drew competitors from all over the world to Las Vegas to compete in events such as dough stretching and box folding. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Pizza competitors dazzle at international expo
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included the first rounds of the World Pizza Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas showcases products and trends
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, vegan and gluten-free menu choices and compostable packaging were highlighted, as well as Detroit-style and Roman-style pizza. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
