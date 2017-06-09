ad-fullscreen
Food

Bar Sake uses sake to create Jaded Midori cocktail — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2017 - 5:35 pm
 

Sake can be tricky to work with in cocktail forms, which may be why many mixologists prefer to use flavored versions specifically designed for them.

In this case, the Tyku offers a surprising hint of spice (ginger maybe?) that cuts through the sugar of the Midori.

Bar Sake at the Westgate Benihana uses it in their Jaded Midori cocktail.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 oz. Midori melon liqueur

■ 1 1/2 oz. Tyku cucumber sake

■ 1 oz. sweet & sour

■ 1 oz. simple syrup

■ 1/2 oz. lemon juice

Garnish

■ cucumber “stick” (cucumber sliced length-wise)

■ lime wheel

Directions

■ Combine all ingredients in shaker. Add ice. Shake well. Strain into pint glass filled with ice. Garnish with cucumber stick and lime wheel.

