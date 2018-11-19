Barbecue joint opening at Texas Station in North Las Vegas

Barbecue is coming to Texas Station. Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen, specializing in various regional barbecue styles, will open at the resort on Dec. 17.

Barbecue is coming to Texas Station. Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen, specializing in various regional barbecue styles, will open at the resort on Dec. 17. While smoked meats will be the centerpiece of the menu, the restaurant will also offer sandwiches, burgers, appetizers, salads, sides and desserts.

Rather than attempting to replicate a single regional style of barbecue, the Beaumont team traveled to top barbecue locations nationwide to study technique, including Michael Symon’s Mabel’s BBQ in Cleveland, Martin’s in Nashville and The Granary ‘Cue & Brew in San Antonio. The results include brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, hot link sausage, smoked chicken and St. Louis ribs that will be available in platters, on sandwiches and by the pound.

Other offerings will include brisket in street tacos and on a Philly cheesesteak, fiery fried chicken, bourbon salmon, fried catfish and two preparations of ribeye steak. Southern sides such as grilled street corn, deviled eggs and chicken-fried bacon will also be available, as will desserts such as key lime pie, peach cobbler and a banana pudding eclair.

Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen will occupy the space of the former Austin’s Steakhouse. News of its arrival comes as Station Casinos prepares to open Michael Symon’s Mabel’s BBQ at the Palms next month.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

2101 Texas Star Lane, North Las Vegas, NV