Bartenders compete at BAR-B-Que Battle at Born and Raised

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is calling it an “urban market,” although it sounds a lot like a high-end food court. Either way, Block 16 Urban Eatery & Bar will bring six dining concepts from across the country together this fall. The collection on the second floor of the resort’s Boulevard Tower will feature Lardo and Pok Pok Wing from Portland, New Orleans’ District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew , a local outpost of New York’s Ghost Donkey tequila and mezcal bar, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken from Nashville and the locally conceived Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake .

Bar Born and Raised owner Scottie Godino at his bar on S. Cimarron Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bar Born and Raised on S. Cimarron Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is calling it an “urban market,” although it sounds a lot like a high-end food court. Either way, Block 16 Urban Eatery & Bar will bring six dining concepts from across the country together this fall. The collection on the second floor of the resort’s Boulevard Tower will feature Lardo and Pok Pok Wing from Portland, New Orleans’ District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew, a local outpost of New York’s Ghost Donkey tequila and mezcal bar, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken from Nashville and the locally conceived Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake.

A battle at the grills

Can your favorite local bartenders cook? Find out Sunday when the Bartender BAR-B-Que Battle returns to Born and Raised at 7260 S. Cimarron Road. Teams from 14 top neighborhood watering holes, including Putters, The Lodge, Winchell’s Pub, Home Plate, High Scores, Hooters, Blue Diamond Saloon, Bomas, Brooksy’s, The Den, Wahoos, Rock and Riley, No Regrets and PKWY Tavern will battle it out to see who makes the best spare ribs and chicken. The party runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will also include tetherball, a three-legged race and cornhole competitions, and a prize for the team that brings the loudest fans. Proceeds will benefit Veterans Village.

Peppermill sign upgrade

The Peppermill’s street-side marquee is another piece of vintage Vegas giving way to modern technology, as it’s being replaced by an LED sign. Thankfully, that’s the only part of the Las Vegas Boulevard landmark being remodeled, and The Neon Museum will take possession of the original sign.

Golf course is chef’s oyster

Chef Geno Bernardo is back in town, but he’s now cooking for an exclusive crowd. The former head chef at Nove Italiano at The Palms and Aria’s Herringbone recently left his corporate position with Hakkasan Group to head the culinary program at The Summit, a new gated golf community in the far west valley. While a permanent clubhouse for the golf course is under construction — along with homes for rumored residents such as Bill Foley and Steve Wynn — Bernardo is cooking for members in a clubhouse tent. For those of us who can’t afford the price of entry, the chef says he’ll be lining up some appearances at special culinary events.

Sightings

DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans at Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar on West Charleston Boulevard. Recording artist Trey Songz with a group of 25 at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Pop group R5 at Tao Asian Bistro at The Venetian.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.