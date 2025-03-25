Bawdy burgers with a side of sexy to hit Las Vegas Strip

A new fast-casual restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip will feature a naughty mascot for its menu of smash burgers.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Eggslut is getting some Naughty company.

This summer, Naughty Patty’s, a fast-casual smash burger spot, is set to debut in Block 16 Urban Food Hall, in the Boulevard Tower of The Cosmopolitan across the promenade from Eggslut and its sexy comfort food.

Naughty Patty’s — get it? — is “a passion project from The Cosmopolitan,” Sean Lanni, the property’s president and chief operating officer, said in a Tuesday statement.

The menu, created by Cosmopolitan executive chef Mark Crane, is described as “a cheeky adventure,” one that takes “the retro burger joint on fearless detours.”

Smash burgers are fashioned from a blend of ground chuck and brisket, seared, then accoutered with “bold fixings” — but beyond that, it’s unclear what “fearless detours” might look like.

A Patty mascot lends her name to the come-hither doings. She “loves keeping things deliciously fun,” or so the branding goes. Follow @NaughtyPattys on Instagram for all the double entendres.

