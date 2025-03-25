87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Dining Out

Bawdy burgers with a side of sexy to hit Las Vegas Strip

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/La ...
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
From left: Dan and Regina Simmons and Kristen and Carlos Corral, owners of Tacotarian, the Las ...
Vegas taqueria founders named top US small-business owners
Chef Natalie Young is seen at her restaurant Eat Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Mo ...
Pioneering downtown Las Vegas restaurant closes after more than a dozen years
Italian-Japanese restaurant to pop up on Las Vegas Strip
Elizabeth Blau, owner of Honey Salt, talks to General Manager Sarah Hafner at her restaurant in ...
Top US women chefs gathering in Vegas to inspire women in hospitality
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2025 - 3:51 pm
 

Eggslut is getting some Naughty company.

This summer, Naughty Patty’s, a fast-casual smash burger spot, is set to debut in Block 16 Urban Food Hall, in the Boulevard Tower of The Cosmopolitan across the promenade from Eggslut and its sexy comfort food.

Naughty Patty’s — get it? — is “a passion project from The Cosmopolitan,” Sean Lanni, the property’s president and chief operating officer, said in a Tuesday statement.

The menu, created by Cosmopolitan executive chef Mark Crane, is described as “a cheeky adventure,” one that takes “the retro burger joint on fearless detours.”

Smash burgers are fashioned from a blend of ground chuck and brisket, seared, then accoutered with “bold fixings” — but beyond that, it’s unclear what “fearless detours” might look like.

A Patty mascot lends her name to the come-hither doings. She “loves keeping things deliciously fun,” or so the branding goes. Follow @NaughtyPattys on Instagram for all the double entendres.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES