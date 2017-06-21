Bazaar Meat serves sophisticated desserts on a circus wagon

Dessert cart at Bazaar Meat at SLS Las Vegas. Bazaar Meat

The Greatest Show on Earth may no longer be coming to town, but a circus wagon is here, in the form of the new signature dessert cart at Bazaar Meat at SLS Las Vegas. The cart has a rotating display case in the front and stationary case behind, and it bears such sweets as Black Forest caramelized puff pastries, hazelnut Pop Rocks chocolate bonbons, Key lime tarts, chocolate fleur de sel cookies, cherry sherry pate de fruit candies and much more, priced at $2 to $8. The cart also plays music by guest request, with the key on top rotating in time to the beat.