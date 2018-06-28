BBD’s offering free cheeseburgers at downtown preview event

BBD's restaurant inside the expansion area of the Palace Station in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bring the family to see ‘Justice League’

Sunset Cinema Night returns to Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., on Thursday with an outdoor screening of “Justice League.” The free all-ages screening starts shortly after the sun goes down, so plan on getting a spot by 8 p.m. downtowncontainerpark.com

Everclear headlines show on Fremont

The Downtown Rocks free concert series returns to the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday. Everclear will headline the outdoor show on the 3rd Street Stage between the D Las Vegas and Four Queens, with Marcy Playground and Local H supporting. The show gets underway at 7 p.m. vegasexperience.com

Chef offers glimpse of his cuisine

Chef Ralph Perazzo won’t open his new restaurant, bBd’s Burgers Beers Desserts, at Palace Station until Labor Day weekend. But he’ll give the local community a sample of what he’s all about at a pop-up giveaway on Monday night at Flock &Fowl, inside the Ogden at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Anyone who purchases a cocktail between 9 and 11 p.m. will receive one of the chef’s double-steamed cheeseburgers for free, while supplies last.

Blood drive Tuesday at Mob Museum

Las Vegans have proven their willingness to step up in times of tragedy. But donating blood year-round is the best way to make sure there’s an ample supply on hand when it’s needed. The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. Everyone who donates will receive a complimentary single admission to the museum, which can be used through the end of the year. To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or themobmuseum.org.

Show at Cabaret Jazz features Disney tunes

Frank LaSpina will be joined by a cast from the Musical Arts Scholarship Program of Nevada on Sunday afternoon at “Frank LaSpina Presents: The Wonderful World of Disney.” The show at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, 361 W. Symphony Park Ave., will feature more than two dozen songs from Disney movies, including “A Whole New World,” “Zip-a-Dee-Do-Dah,” “Let It Go” and “When You Wish Upon a Star,” presented with behind-the-scenes stories about the films and composers. Tickets for the 2 p.m. show are $25. thesmithcenter.com

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com.