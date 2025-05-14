Be early and naughty to win free burgers for a year in Las Vegas

Naughty Patty’s pops up for one night this month, ahead of its full debut this summer, at The Cosmopolitan.

Diane Mina, of Diane's Bloody Mary Bar, is hosting a bloody mary brunch on May 24, 2025, at Bardot Brasserie in Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts International)

Elizabeth Blau, the Las Vegas restaurateur, has been honored in 2025 with a prestigious award from the country's leading cooking school. (Culinary Institute of America)

A meal from Naughty Patty’s at The Cosmopolitan on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How naughty will the patties be at Naughty Patty’s? Find out when the smash burger spot pops up for one night only at 6 p.m. May 24 at The Cosmopolitan.

The first 25 people in line will be added to Naughty Patty’s List, giving them free bawdy burgers (with a side of sexy) for one year.

The full Naughty Patty’s is scheduled to debut this summer in the former retail space between China Poblano and Block 16 Urban Food Hall, in the Boulevard Tower of The Cosmopolitan.

Guests at the pop-up will receive a free first taste of what’s ahead: signature burgers with ground chuck and brisket patties piled with fixings, crisp fries with an optional flurry of “kitchen sink” seasoning, and creamy frozen custard concretes with mix-ins like Oreos or strawberries.

Arrive early — freebie supplies are limited.

The location of the pop-up will be announced May 24 on the Naughty Patty’s Instagram page, @naughtypattys.

■ ■ ■

Chef Dan Krohmer, owner of the highly regarded Other Mama restaurant, is opening Durango Social Club, a chef-driven wine bar set to launch in June at 3655 S. Durango Drive, Suite 29. The space was previously occupied by Chamana’s, Krohmer’s breakfast café that he recently closed. Durango Social Club is in the same center as Other Mama.

“Chamana’s was a great experiment, but I’ve come to realize I’m a dinner guy,” Krohmer said. “I like to play good music, pour good wine and create food that surprises people.”

Durango Social will feature a wine program, a snack menu, rotating weekly dinner menus, guests chefs, special dining experiences and an open kitchen. It will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

■ ■ ■

Elizabeth Blau, the longtime Las Vegas restaurateur and CEO of Blau + Associates, has been honored with the 2025 Augie Award from the Culinary Institute of America, the country’s finest cooking school. The award recognizes leadership and innovation in the hospitality industry.

■ ■ ■

From 7:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday, The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, is hosting a one-night Geeki Tikis Takeover featuring WhistlePig Whiskey cocktails and an appearance by the Zoltar fortune-telling machine.

Zoltar will dispense tickets for chances to win mugs from the Geeki Tikis line of tiki products.

■ ■ ■

On May 22, Las Vegas Distillery, 7330 Eastgate Road, Suite 100, Henderson, is celebrating National Craft Distillery Day by offering free interactive tours at 2, 4, 6 and 7 p.m. to the first 30 people who sign up for each time slot.

The distillery operates entirely on-site; guests will learn about the production process from milling and mashing to fermentation, distillation and bottling. Reserve a spot at lasvegasdistillery.com.

■ ■ ■

On May 24, Bardot Brasserie in Aria is presenting Diane’s Bloody Mary Brunch Party hosted by Diane Mina, founder of Diane’s Garden Grown Blends, purveyor of Diane’s Original Bloody Mary Mix and Dirty Diane’s Jalapeño Mix.

The party menu features six bloody marys, including Diane’s Classic with original mix and vodka and a French Marie with original mix and bourbon; signature cocktails, including a Turmeric Elixir with tequila, reposado, ginger, cayenne and Tajín; and five specials, among them petite scones and Champagne-battered fish and chips.

Reservations are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from mgmresorts.com or 702-590-8610.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.