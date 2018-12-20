Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen opens at Texas Station in Las Vegas

Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen opened at Texas Station in Las Vegas Thursday, serving barbecue and Southern-inspired food and drink such as collard greens, honey-baked cornbread, hush puppies, fried catfish, baked yams and bourbon whiskeys.

Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen is opening at Texas Station. (Wolf189)

Texas Station just got even more Texas.

The restaurant, a nod to the Texas roots of the Fertitta family, owners of Station Casinos, serves Texas barbecue but also borrows from other ‘cue traditions such as Memphis, St. Louis and the Carolinas. Smoked meats — which are available as sandwiches, platters or by the pound — include sliced or chopped brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, hot links, chicken and St. Louis ribs. The four sauces, which are made in-house, are Memphis Red, Spicy Texas, Carolina and Pineapple Bourbon.

The menu also lists starters such as elote (grilled corn on the cob with chipotle mayo and queso fresco), bacon and eggs (deviled eggs with jalapeno candied bacon), The Doobie (a “fat and happy” quesadilla roll with cheeses, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and a choice of barbecued meat) and chicken-fried ribs. There also are salads, sandwiches, burgers, tacos, grilled shrimp, fried chicken and a ribeye steak.

Beaumont’s is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit texasstation.sclv.com or call 702-631-1000.

