Beef carpaccio flatbread tempts at TopGolf Las Vegas

Tenderloin tops the crust, along with arugula, roasted tomatoes, olive oil and capers.

Beef carpaccio flatbread at Topgolf Las Vegas (Topgolf)

Food historians say carpaccio has been around since 1950, when it was invented at Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy (reportedly for a woman advised by her doctors to eat raw meat).

Flatbreads are believed to date back thousands of years and are found in nearly every region of the world. But this mashup is strictly 21st century: For beef carpaccio flatbread, the crust is topped with beef tenderloin, roasted tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, arugula, blue cheese, lemon aioli, shaved Parmesan and capers.

It’s $15.50 at Topgolf Las Vegas.

