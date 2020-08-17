Beer Zombies draft room coming to Downtown Summerlin

Beer Zombies, which started as an Instagram page, now has two Las Vegas brick-and-mortar locations, and one is planned for a September opening.

Axe Brews Vengeance is the latest brew from Beer Zombies Brewing. (Beer Zombies)

Beer Zombies Draft Room and Bottle Shop at 8680 W. Warm Springs Road. (Beer Zombies)

The zombies are coming to Downtown Summerlin. But don’t worry; the only thing you have to fear is maybe too much of a good time.

Owner/brewmaster Chris Jacobs started Beer Zombies as an Instagram page where he did some peer reviews. In a collaboration with SkinnyFats owner Reed Slobusky, Jacobs in July 2019 morphed it into a draft room and bottle bar adjacent to SkinnyFats at 8680 W. Warm Springs Road. Another draft room opened at 6261 Dean Martin Drive three days before the pandemic shutdown. (There’s another in Salt Lake City at HallPass, their food hall with eight restaurants and two bars.)

While the other Las Vegas locations are attached to SkinnyFats and serve from the restaurant’s menu, the Downtown Summerlin spot, which they hope to open by mid-September, will be entirely separate. Slobusky said he expects the menu to have eight to 10 items, “just kind of fun, small bites. Some good beer cheese and some things that play well with beer.”

They also plan to introduce some items borrowed from HallPass, such as a lobster roll and a vegan lobster roll.

Slobusky said the locations used to be juice bars.

“We’ve converted them to Beer Zombies and they’ve done very well,” he said.

As has the brand itself.

“We’re the only 100 percent independent craft beer draft room in Nevada,” Jacobs said. “We only sell stuff made by locals or independent craft-beer breweries — small-batch, high-quality specialty beers.”

Beer Zombies brews currently are being produced at a friend’s brewery in San Marcos, California, but a local Beer Zombies brewery is in the works.

“We release one Beer Zombies beer a month in cans and draft,” Jacobs said. “Plus three or four collaboration brews.”

He said the draft rooms have had to regroup to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

“We did weekly events every Thursday — tap takeovers, can releases from all over the United States,” he said. “It’s a very, very fun, cool spot, and hopefully we can get back to it soon.”

