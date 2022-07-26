Bellagio Conservatory unveils immersive dining experience

It’s like a chef’s table, but in a garden. It’s like private dining, but at a lively crossroads. It’s like an alfresco meal, but eaten indoors. It’s flora meets flavor.

The Garden Table, a single private table offering prix fixe menus from Sadelle's and Michael Mina, just debuted in Bellagio's Conservatory & Gardens on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts International)

Bellagio just debuted The Garden Table, a single table with brunch or dinner service set within the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, one of the property’s most visited and photographed attractions.

“We wanted to create an entirely new and immersive way for our guests to experience the beauty of this space,” said Josef Wagner, Bellagio’s vice president of food and beverage.

Guests may reserve the table for prix fixe brunch from Sadelle’s Café or prix fixe dinner from Michael Mina. The Garden Table lies between the restaurants, close to both. The inaugural table debuts within the Conservatory’s summer display, “Jungle of Dreams,” which celebrates the animal kingdom with 28 animal sculptures and nearly 10,000 plants and flowers.

The current Sadelle’s brunch menu features brûléed grapefruit cocktail, avocado toast, fresh fruit, signature sticky buns and cream cheese danishes, and a signature bagel tower with all the classic accoutrements.

The Michael Mina dinner menu showcases a kona blue prawn amuse bouche, watermelon and cucumber with chili crunch, ahi tartare, crisp spot prawns, miso-marinated hamachi, four different charbroiled shellfish, broiled whole fish and coconut soufflé for dessert.

The Garden Table may be reserved daily for brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at $75 per person. Dinner reservations are for 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at $250 per person. Table limit is six people, with a time limit of two hours. Guests check in at the host stand of the selected restaurant. Call 702-693-7317 or visit bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants.html.

The Garden Table will be offered for future Bellagio Conservatory displays, with menus rotating seasonally to complement the design theme.

