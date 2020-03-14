Bellagio quietly scaling back restaurant hours

The Bellagio (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International appears to be quietly cutting back the operating hours at some of its Bellagio restaurants without officially announcing the changes to the public.

When asked for an update on restaurant hours, a company spokeswoman referred guests to mgmresorts.com for the most up-to-date information. But while that site continues to list the standard hours for all of Bellagio’s restaurants, requests for reservations indicate that operations have been scaled back.

Le Cirque, for example, still has 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday listed as its hours. Guests who attempt to reserve a table at the fine French dining spot, however, will find no tables available on weekdays during March. Weekend reservations are still available.

Other changes include Harvest, which lists hours as 5 to 10 p.m. seven days a week, but which only has reservations at 7, 7:15 and 7:30 on Mondays through Thursdays in March. And Lago, which is normally open seven days a week for lunch and dinner (with brunch on Sundays), has no lunch reservations available Mondays through Thursdays.

It’s uncertain at this point whether other MGM Resorts properties will follow this practice of making unannounced adjustments to their restaurants schedule. When asked for comment, the company responded with a statement saying: “MGM Resorts is monitoring this very fluid situation. We will continue to keep the property websites updated around restaurant hours of operation throughout our portfolio as information becomes available.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.