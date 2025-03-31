Beloved Vegas brunch spot says goodbye after 15 years

When the restaurant debuted, it was a pioneer in an area of the city that was a dining desert.

DW Bistro, which opened in far southwest Las Vegas in 2010 when the area was a restaurant desert, will close Sunday after a final brunch, the meal for which the eatery became best known (though lunch and dinner were also served).

The brunch is offered from noon to 7 p.m. with bites, signature drinks, live music and more. Tickets are $150 from dwbistro.com. The restaurant is at 9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 190, in The Gramercy.

Owner Bryce Krausman and founding chef Dalton Wilson opened the original DW Bistro on South Fort Apache Road west of the 215 Beltway. The menu celebrated Jamaican and New Mexican flavors drawn from the heritage of the chef. In 2016, DW Bistro moved from its original location to its current space in The Gramercy about a mile away.

“We’ve lived through an amazing experience for these past 15 years. It has run its term. I am comfortable leaving a 15-year record to stand on its own,” Krausman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal late last year when word of the closing emerged. “When we started, we were pioneers. It’s OK for the pioneers to put away their wagon now.”

◆ ◆ ◆

■ Couve Coffee is pouring at 9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 170, in The Gramercy space once occupied by The Cuppa Coffee Bar. Coffee is selected and roasted in-house, with a roastery counter that allows guests to view the process. The opening menu features a long black, a traditional latte, a Tahitian matcha and a housemade walnut chocolate chip cookie.

Couve will also offer Koatji, a plant-based milk made from organic oats and from koji, a cooked grain inoculated with fermentation culture. Couve’s minimalist design includes imported Antonelli marble, white oak cabinetry and a custom espresso machine. Follow @couvespecialtycoffee for updates.

■ Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food is launching its fourth restaurant in Vegas on Friday; the new shop is at 4065 S. Buffalo Drive. This debut is the first Mo’ Bettahs opening of 2025. On April 7, buy a regular plate lunch and receive a second one free by mentioning the promotion at the register. Visit mobettahs.com.

■ Urbane Cafe, a chain of salad, sandwich and bowl spots, is opening its second location in Vegas on Friday, at 7110 S. Rainbow Blvd. From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the restaurant will present Dine & Donate in which customers receive a free salad, sandwich or bowl when they make an on-site donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

The new Urbane Cafe will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Visit urbanecafe.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Christie Vanover of Vegas, the champion pitmaster and a contestant on the Food Network’s “Barbecue Brawl,” is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Girls Can Grill, her brand that teaches people how to grill through a website, recipes, social media, a podcast, a cookbook, a line of rubs and more.

Vanover also has built relationships with leading barbecue industry brands over the past decade. To mark her anniversary, she’s drawing on those connections to give away a $1,600 prize package that includes a Masterbuilt Gravity Series 1150 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker. Enter by 11:59 p.m. Saturday at girlscangrill.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

La Côte, the alfresco restaurant next to Oasis Pool at the Fontainebleau, opens April 10, and for the first time, it will serve the public as well as resort guests. The French-Mediterranean spot, open for breakfast, lunch and brunch, features an à la carte menu and a three-course prix fixe lunch menu.

Among the à la carte dishes are ahi salade Niçoise, blackened mahi tacos and achiote-marinated steak tacos. The $50 prix fixe lunch runs to Caesar salad or ahi tartare; Egyptian falafel, grilled chicken club or chicken Milanese; and baklava for dessert. The restaurant will be open Thursdays through Mondays, with prix fixe lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Park at North Valet and take the elevators to level three to enter La Côte. The restaurant validates valet for customers. Visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Noe Alcala, who helped lead the original Pink Taco when it debuted in 1999 at the Hard Rock Hotel, has returned to the property (now Virgin Hotels Las Vegas) as executive chef of Lucia Mexican Grill, which recently debuted. The restaurant serves dinner, weekend brunch with live music, daily happy hour and $5 tacos on Taco Tuesday. Visit virginhotelslv.com.

