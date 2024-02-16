Beloved Vegas sushi spot debuts larger space and seasonal menu

Among other things, the roomier digs allow for more walk-in customers and increased sushi offerings at chef Dan Krohmer’s restaurant.

Hush puppies with caviar and labneh from the new menu launched in early 2024 at Other Mama, the popular Las Vegas seafood restaurant, sushi bar and cocktail lounge. (Other Mama)

Dan Krohmer, chef-owner of Other Mama, the popular Las Vegas seafood restaurant, sushi bar and cocktail lounge, has expanded the restaurant and introduced a new seasonal menu as of early 2024. (Louiie Victa)

Seared bluefin tataki with ponzu and chili oil from the new menu launched in early 2024 at Other Mama, the popular Las Vegas seafood restaurant, sushi bar and cocktail lounge. (Black Fire Marketing)

Chicken wings from the new menu launched in early 2024 at Other Mama, the popular Las Vegas seafood restaurant, sushi bar and cocktail lounge. (Other Mama)

Lobster chowder from the new menu launched in early 2024 at Other Mama, the popular Las Vegas seafood restaurant, sushi bar and cocktail lounge. (Other Mama)

Three years ago this month, chef Dan Krohmer returned to Other Mama, the seafood, sushi and cocktail destination he opened in 2015 on South Durango Drive. Krohmer had been away, venturing as far as Bali, “always searching for that utopia or that perfect destination,” he said.

“But you always take you wherever you go. That reminded me I love Vegas, and Vegas is very much what you make of it. And it’s your responsibility to water that.”

Krohmer continues to tend to his garden at Other Mama, recently adding 1,000 square feet. The roomier digs allow for a new lounge, a larger sushi bar with another chef, more sushi selections and other menu items, and “a nicer flow for people,” the chef said.

“We want to have different layers of how people can use us. I see it as a new experience and a new way to use us. It’s a new side.”

More room, more sushi

Before the recent renewal, Other Mama had been snug — “always bursting at the seams,” as Krohmer put it. But the new lounge has eased the challenges.

Now, “people can just stop by without a reservation and have something quick,” he said. “Just a beer and a little ceviche and say hello. It’s also a space for people to hang out and wait for the table.” And the lounge accommodates a standing party of up to 50.

Creating a new lounge frees up room for the sushi operation to double its offerings, the chef said, with more sashimi and rolls (including vegetarian maki), so Other Mama can better “cover the bases people are looking for in their sushi experience.”

Seasonal dishes

The launch of a new seasonal menu comes at the same time as the larger space. Lobster chowder makes an appearance, as do oysters Rockefeller with crisp pork belly (a sort of surf and turf). Hush puppies are crowned by caviar affixed with a dab of labneh, a twist on classic crème fraîche.

Bluefin tuna tataki is here, too, jabbed with ponzu and chili oil. Scallops, seared in sesame oil, arrive as carpaccio. Chicken wings await dredging in sweet chili sauce. Shrimp or Maine lobster tail can be grilled or pan roasted, then plated with rice and salad.

Other upgrades at Other Mama (3655 S. Durango Drive, Suite 6) include large TV screens and a chef’s counter with tasting menus and with dishes showcased daily.

At one time, Krohmer thought he might be moving on from Other Mama, but not now. “I’m happy remaining here on the west side,” he said. “I just want to keep improving Other Mama. I don’t want to be going anywhere.”

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.