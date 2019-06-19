Best Friend at Park MGM offers all-you-can-eat special on Mondays

The deal will be available Monday nights and will allow guests unlimited portions of six Korean BBQ offerings, as well as the restaurant’s assortment of banchan, or Korean side dishes.

Roy Choi is rolling out an all-you-can-eat option at his Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. The deal will be available Monday nights and will allow guests unlimited portions of six Korean BBQ offerings, as well as the restaurant’s assortment of banchan, or Korean side dishes. (Unlike many Korean restaurants that include banchan in the price of meals, Best Friend normally offers bites such as kimchi, pickled daikon and cold spinach as a la carte menu items.) The offer is $65 per person and is subject to a few rules, such a limit of two plates of BBQ at a time. But it also includes a chef’s selection of dessert for the table.

Coffee house expanding

Henderson’s Mothership Coffee Roasters is headed downtown. Fergusons Downtown, 1028 Fremont St., has announced Mothership will be joining its roster of tenants in time for this year’s Life is Beautiful festival, which kicks off Sept. 23. In addition to favorites from the original, the menu will include new creations such as a picnic basket of pastries, charcuterie boards and a selection of aromatic-forward frosés and beer slushies.

Le Pho closes doors

Downtown Las Vegas’ Le Pho has closed, citing construction in the area around its location in the Juhl high-rise as a contributing factor. The decision to shutter the restaurant “at least temporarily” was made the week before Memorial Day.

Brisson christens new spot

The Mountain’s Edge restaurant Locale Italian Kitchen opens its doors on Wednesday. Locale is the new off-Strip home of chef Nicole Brisson, who ran all of Mario Batali’s local restaurants before opening Eataly at Park MGM. If you want to secure yourself a spot during what will likely be a busy opening period, the restaurant will also begin taking reservations through OpenTable on Wednesday.

Dinner with wine, cognac

Remy Martin will host a special Louis XIII dinner at STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on June 27. The five-course meal, priced at $500, will pair the first four dishes with wines, before cracking open a bottle of prized Louis XIII cognac to accompany the dessert course. To secure yourself a seat, email eventslv@togrp.com.

Brews with a coffee kick

Beer or coffee? When asked to pick our poison, most have a clear-cut favorite. For those who are torn, however, Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits has brought together Las Vegas’ craft beer and craft coffee scenes in a four-pack of local goodness. Owner Issa Khoury recently approached Henderson’s CraftHaus Brewery about infusing four beers with the products of four local coffee roasters. The result is known as the Neighborhood CoffeeHaus collection, four brews flavored with the products of Vesta Coffee Roasters, Bad Owl, Mothership Coffee Roasters and the relatively new Dark Moon Coffee Roasters. And they’ll be available for two days only: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at Khoury’s, 9915 S. Eastern Ave., and 2-5 p.m. Saturday at CraftHaus Brewery, 7350 Eastgate Road, Henderson. Both events will include a chance to meet the roasters.

