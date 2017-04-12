ad-fullscreen
Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center takes over Farmers Market spot

By Heidi Knapp Rinella and Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2017 - 12:33 pm
 

This may be prime produce season, but the Downtown Summerlin Farmers Market has been without a home since fruits and vegetables made way for Botox and CoolSculpting.

Kerry Clasby, the self-described Intuitive Forager who ran the market, said they were asked to vacate in mid-January to make way for a higher-paying tenant, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. Clasby said managers told her they’re looking for another spot for the market.

She still operates the Downtown 3rd Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays in downtown Las Vegas.

