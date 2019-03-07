Big Whiskey makes a sour with apricot liqueur and maple syrup

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar at Town Square boasts an extensive whiskey collection. The Big Whiskey’s Sour is a twist on the original, sweetened not with simple syrup, but with apricot liqueur and maple syrup.
Ingredients
■ 1¾ ounces Four Roses Yellow Bourbon
■ ¾ ounces Marie Brizard Apry apricot liqueur
■ 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
■ ¾ ounces organic maple syrup
Garnish
■ Lemon wheel
■ Dried apricot
■ Mint sprig
Directions
Combine ingredients and ice in a mixing tin and shake well. Strain into a highball glass with fresh ice and top with garnish.