Big Whiskey makes a sour with apricot liqueur and maple syrup

The Big Whiskey's Sour (Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar)

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar at Town Square boasts an extensive whiskey collection. The Big Whiskey’s Sour is a twist on the original, sweetened not with simple syrup, but with apricot liqueur and maple syrup.

Ingredients

■ 1¾ ounces Four Roses Yellow Bourbon

■ ¾ ounces Marie Brizard Apry apricot liqueur

■ 1 ounce fresh lemon juice

■ ¾ ounces organic maple syrup

Garnish

■ Lemon wheel

■ Dried apricot

■ Mint sprig

Directions

Combine ingredients and ice in a mixing tin and shake well. Strain into a highball glass with fresh ice and top with garnish.