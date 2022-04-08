Binion’s Steakhouse returns — with that perfect Strip view

First opened in 1965 as the “Top of The Mint,” the upscale but comfortable restaurant downtown is one of the most historic dining rooms in Las Vegas.

Top Of Binion's Steakhouse on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Top Of Binion's Steakhouse on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Top Of Binion's Steakhouse on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Top Of Binion's Steakhouse on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Top Of Binion's Steakhouse on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With little fanfare, Top of Binion’s Steakhouse recently started welcoming guests back to its historical dinner tables and vintage bar.

First opened in 1965 as the “Top of The Mint,” the upscale but comfortable restaurant is one of Las Vegas’ most historical — and lofty — dining rooms.

Travelers and locals alike had been riding elevators up to the 24th floor for decades, then the COVID-19 crisis hit, leaving the richly decorated destination closed for two fretful years.

Thankfully for fans of fancy dishes like creamed spinach, escargot en croûte, oysters Rockefeller, herb-crusted rack of lamb, Alaskan king crab with drawn butter and USDA Premium filet mignon with béarnaise sauce, the sky-high kitchen is back in business.

A famed house specialty — chicken fried lobster — is on the menu, too. It’s a succulent seafood dish that appeals to diverse diners, said Donny Winn Nygard, steakhouse manager.

“I think one, people that love lobster want to try something completely different,” Winn Nygard said, noting that, on the other hand, it’s an easy entrance dish for people unfamiliar with the imposing shellfish.

“With the breading and the deep golden-brown frying, it’s a great taste,” he said. “We serve it with hollandaise sauce for dipping, rather than drawn butter.”

Other Binion’s classics are menu highlights: slow-roasted, 24-ounce, bone-in prime rib entrée and bread pudding with chocolate-rum sauce for dessert.

There’s no denying the stunning atmospherics outside the steakhouse’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

“You can see all the city. The view is incredible,” said Winn Nygard. “You can see Red Rock Canyon on one side, and you can see all the way to Arizona on the other side.”

“We have a perfect Strip view,” he added.

Altogether, it’s a panoramic (and very romantic) vista worthy of a Champagne toast as the lights of Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Paradise and beyond twinkle in the distance.

Winn Nygard noted that it’s best to call ahead for reservations. “But we also do walk-ins,” he said.

Top of Binion’s Steakhouse at 128 E. Fremont St. is open 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4551. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.