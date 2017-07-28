ad-fullscreen
Food

Black Sheep’s soju cocktail is hot, sweet and sour — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2017 - 10:04 am
 

While serious soju aficionados drink the spirit straight, the flavored variety used here lends itself to cocktails intended to conjure the Korean grain beverage’s spirit, if not its intensity.

In this signature beverage of the hot, new Black Sheep, it’s hidden behind a sour overall beverage with an intense heat from the Thai chilies that lingers in the back of the mouth but doesn’t hamper your ability to make out other tastes. All of this is mellowed a bit when sipped through the frothy egg whites.

Ingredients

■ 1½ oz. Kai lemongrass soju

■ ½ oz. Thai chili-infused simple syrup

■ ¾ oz. lemon juice

■ ¾ oz. pasteurized egg whites

Garnish

■ Bloomed Thai chili flower

Directions

■ Combine all ingredients with ice. Shake well. Strain over ice into rocks glass. Garnish with chili flower.

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Food Video
