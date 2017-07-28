Black Sheep’s soju cocktail is hot, sweet and sour — VIDEO

While serious soju aficionados drink the spirit straight, the flavored variety used here lends itself to cocktails intended to conjure the Korean grain beverage’s spirit, if not its intensity.

La flama blanca, with kai lemongrass shochu, spicy thai chili syrup, lemon simple and egg whites at The Black Sheep on Monday, July 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

La flama blanca, with kai lemongrass shochu, spicy thai chili syrup, lemon simple and egg whites at The Black Sheep on Monday, July 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

La flama blanca, with kai lemongrass shochu, spicy thai chili syrup, lemon simple and egg whites at The Black Sheep on Monday, July 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

While serious soju aficionados drink the spirit straight, the flavored variety used here lends itself to cocktails intended to conjure the Korean grain beverage’s spirit, if not its intensity.

In this signature beverage of the hot, new Black Sheep, it’s hidden behind a sour overall beverage with an intense heat from the Thai chilies that lingers in the back of the mouth but doesn’t hamper your ability to make out other tastes. All of this is mellowed a bit when sipped through the frothy egg whites.

Ingredients

■ 1½ oz. Kai lemongrass soju

■ ½ oz. Thai chili-infused simple syrup

■ ¾ oz. lemon juice

■ ¾ oz. pasteurized egg whites

Garnish

■ Bloomed Thai chili flower

Directions

■ Combine all ingredients with ice. Shake well. Strain over ice into rocks glass. Garnish with chili flower.