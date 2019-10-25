Blaze Pizza will deliver special black-light boxes for Halloween

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is offering free delivery from Monday through Nov. 7, and some of those large-pizza delivery boxes will come with a surprise.

Even pizzas can get a little spooky at this time of year.

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, which has seven locations in Southern Nevada, is offering free delivery from Monday through Nov. 7, and some of those large-pizza delivery boxes will come with a surprise. Although it may look like a normal box, if you happen to have a black light and shine it on the pizza box, you may see a secret message such as “Bone Appetit,” “Creepin’ It Real” or “Dare to Open.”

The company is distributing about 500 of the boxes among its more than 300 locations nationwide in celebration of what they say is one of the biggest days of the year for pizza delivery, Halloween. If you get one of the special boxes, and post it on social media tagging @BlazePizza with the hashtag #BlazeHalloweenSweeps, you could even win pizza for a year.

To get the free delivery — of maybe a large pepperoni for $8.95 — go to blazepizza.com or use the company’s mobile app.

