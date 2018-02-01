Bloody mary pitcher in Las Vegas is topped with a full meal — VIDEO

No need to order snacks for the table when purchasing a pitcher of bloody marys at the new Gramercy restaurant Kitchen Table Squared. Chef Javier Chavez throws in plenty of munchies with the garnish. All in all, not a bad deal for $20 (plus $5 apiece for extra shots of vodka).
Ingredients
■ 3 ounces vodka
■ 2 quarts tomato juice
■ 4 tablespoons celery salt
■ 2 tablespoons salt
■ 2 tablespoons pepper
■ 8 tablespoons Worcestershire
■ 8 tablespoons Tabasco
■ 8 tablespoons olive juice
■ 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Garnish
■ Waffle, quartered and sprinkled with powdered sugar
■ Fried chicken
■ Fried shrimp
■ Beef and cheese slider(s)
■ Celery
■ Jalapeno bacon
■ Lemon slices
■ Lime slices
Directions
Mix all ingredients thoroughly in pitcher. Add ice. Garnish with assorted snacks.