Blue Ribbon Sushi to open this month at Red Rock Resort

Red Rock Casino Resort has confirmed Jan. 25 as the opening date for its new Blue Ribbon restaurant. And despite early reports to the contrary, it will be called Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar Grill.

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans of Eric and Bruce Bromberg’s late restaurant of the same name at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas have been mourning its loss since the space was converted into a Blue Ribbon Brasserie. Early reports of their move to Summerlin included rumors the Red Rock project would be a sushi and izakaya restaurant, closer in concept to one of their New York City restaurants than the old Cosmo space. Those rumors, however, have proven to be premature.

The new restaurant is described as “an indoor and outdoor dining experience complete with a traditional 12-seat walnut sushi bar, a roofed cocktail bar with patio seating and a festive outdoor beer garden known as the Kanpai Garden.”

In addition to a sushi selection overseen by executive sushi chef Setsuji Mitsui, chef Fernando Sposato will oversee a menu packed with favorites from the old restaurant. They include a spin on the Bromberg brothers’ signature fried chicken served with wasabi honey, Duroc pork ribs and oxtail fried rice with bone marrow and egg.

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill will be open daily from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday -Thursday, and from 4:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. Friday-Saturday. You can find more information at blueribbonrestaurants.com.

