Bobby Flay, Food Network to part ways

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 12:43 pm
 
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, center, with Laurence Kretchmer, from left, managing partner at Bobb ...
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, center, with Laurence Kretchmer, from left, managing partner at Bobby's Burger Palace, Caesars Entertainment Corporation's Chief Operating Officer Anthony Carano, Regional President Sean McBurney, CEO Tom Reed, toast during a grand opening event for Amalfi By Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

What can beat Bobby Flay? A contract dispute. Variety is reporting that celebrity chef Bobby Flay will part ways with the Food Network after a 27-year run.

The Food Network pulled out of contract negotiations, Variety reported.

Flay has hosted a number of series on the Food Network through the years, including “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Brunch at Bobby’s.” He has also made appearances on “Chopped,” “Iron Chef America” and more.

Flay’s newest Las Vegas restaurant, Amalfi by Bobby Flay inside Caesars Palace, opened earlier this year.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

