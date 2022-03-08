Bobby Flay opens third burger joint on the Strip

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has opened the third Las Vegas location of his Bobby’s Burgers enterprise. (Caesars Entertainment)

It’s bonjour time at Paris Las Vegas, where celebrity chef Bobby Flay has opened the third Las Vegas location of his Bobby’s Burgers enterprise. The previous two are in Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Las Vegas.

In a traditional vein, the fast-casual eatery features the Crunchburger, topped with American cheese and potato chips. The Blue + Bacon Burger is loaded with blue cheese sauce and bacon, while the Nacho Burger is fired up with hot queso and pickled jalapeños. A meatless veggie burger includes barbecued mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce and tomato, and the house chicken sandwich comes with aji amarillo mayo, slaw and pickles.

There’s also a pair of morning creations, both of which feature brioche buns. The Breakfast Bacon Sandwich is stacked with scrambled eggs, American cheese, Bobby’s sauce and potato chips; the Brunch Burger arrives with a fried egg, American cheese and bacon.

Classic hamburger sides, from cheese fries to buttermilk onion rings, round out the menu, along with milkshakes and frosty beers to wash it all down. Flay’s original recipes are featured throughout, including honey mustard horseradish and ranch sauces.

Bobby’s Burgers at Paris Las Vegas is located across from Le Journal, the resort’s 24-hour hotel gift shop, and is open Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to midnight. More info at bobbysburgers.com.