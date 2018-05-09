Bonaverde Berlin roasts, grinds and brews — but does it work?

Every day, ads for new products promise to make our lives easier — or at least more fun.

What is it? Bonaverde Berlin coffee machine

Why should I care? This device roasts, grinds and brews automatically.

How much does it cost? $799, ($999 in silver finish), including a starter pack of green coffee.

Pros: A water tank that fits into the side of the machine pops out easily for filling.

Cons: While the company touts the machine’s advanced technology it’s not particularly intuitive, especially if something confuses it — like when a staff member accidentally unplugged it mid-cycle. The instructions advised running water through the system before making coffee but didn’t say how to do that. After trying unsuccessfully to figure it out, we gave up.

While the second test ran more smoothly, both were plagued by the smell of burning coffee beans, which prompted visits from co-workers wondering if something was on fire. Since the beans were burned, the coffee tasted that way, too. And it’s about 19 1/2 inches tall and almost 10 inches square, so it takes up a fair amount of room on the counter.

Supplies: Four 300-gram bags of green coffee beans, or about 42 ounces total, and a new air filter are $45, plus $6.95 for shipping.

Details: The company says the one pack will make 25 pots of coffee.

Does it work? No, unless you like the taste of burned coffee.

Is it a must-have or a luxury? We’d put it firmly in the category of luxury.

Where to get it: bonaverde.com