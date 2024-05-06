Booze with a view: 8 rooftop bars to check out in Las Vegas

Here’s a round up of rooftop bars where you can enjoy a drink and great views of Vegas’ glittering lights.

People walk around Fremont East in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, where many rooftop bars can be found. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Portraits of Las Vegas founders, pioneers and legends hang in a hall as the sun sets on the city viewed from the outside deck within the Legacy Club at Circa on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The sun sets on the city viewed from the outside deck within the Legacy Club at Circa on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The only thing better than great cocktails is drinking them with a view of Las Vegas’ bright lights and grand resorts.

Here’s a round up of eight rooftop bars to explore around the Las Vegas Valley:

Rooftop bars on the Strip

108 Drinks

Address: Inside the Tower at the Strat, 2000 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Happy Hour is Monday through Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Who doesn’t love a happy hour 800 feet above the Strip?

Guests can get two-for-one Tower admission and two-for-one cocktails at 108 Drinks during the bar’s “Sky High Happy Hour.” The cocktail special also includes draft beer, bottle beer, wine by the glass and well & call cocktails, according to The Strat.

The bar also serves frozen cocktails to help you stay cool while being closer to the sun.

Allē Lounge on 66

Address: Inside Resorts World, 3000 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Hours: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to late Friday and Saturday.

You’ll find this bar 66 floors above the Las Vegas Strip at Resorts World.

This bar’s menu changes seasonally, but you’ll be able to find a wide selection of signature cocktails, wines, small plates and dessert options year round.

Dress code is elegant, so leave the baseball cap at home.

Hotel Bar at Waldorf Astoria

Address: Inside Waldorf Astoria at 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Hours: Sunday and Thursday 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Located on the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria, Hotel Bar offers great Strip views and drinks with names inspired by Vegas lore and culture, like cocktails Mojave and Spanish Trail. Mocktails are also offered for sober visitors.

Skyfall Lounge at Delano Las Vegas

Address: Inside Delano Las Vegas, 3940 Mandalay Bay Road.

Hours: Monday through Sunday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

This upscale bar on the 64th floor of the Delano offers cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine and spirits.

If you’re feeling a little hungry, you can get light bites like panisee, chickpea fries and short ribs tacos, among other options.

And, if you’re feeling REALLY hungry, lobster risotto and Angus New York Strip are also on the menu.

Book a reservation at sevenrooms.com/reservations/skyfallmandalaybay.

Downtown Las Vegas rooftop bars

Legacy Club

Address: Top of Circa Resort & Casino, 8 Fremont St.

Hours: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Drink among legends (or, at least portraits of them) at Circa’s rooftop bar, Legacy Club.

The bar sits at Circa’s 60th floor and includes 360-degree views of downtown Las Vegas and the Strip.

Guests can enjoy cocktails around a fire pit, or stay inside and gaze at the bar’s collection of 500 custom gold bars.

This bar requires a dress code to enter, with swimwear, sandals, workout clothes and sports gear prohibited.

Reservation prices begin with a $25 minimum per person for inside seating, and go up to $1,500 minimum spend for a large fire pit reservation.

Rooftop bar at Inspire Nightclub

Address: 107 Las Vegas Blvd. South (Corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard).

Hours: 10 p.m. to late Thursday and Sunday, 9 p.m. to late Friday and Saturday.

Down the street from Legacy Club in the Fremont East District is Inspire Nightclub, which boasts three floors with live DJs, a cocktail lounge, and plenty of opportunities to look out and people watch on Fremont Street.

The rooftop bar has VIP tables (and bottle service), a DJ and an outdoor dance floor with 270-degree views of Fremont’s bar strip.

Commonwealth

Address: 525 Fremont St. (Corner of Fremont and 6th streets).

Hours: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday and Sunday, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Kitty corner from the El Cortez is Commonwealth, a spot hoping to be a “neighborhood bar for locals and visitors alike,” its website states.

In addition to the rooftop bar and live DJs, the bar boasts a menu of craft cocktails, more than 20 varieties of local and international beers, and 16 different tequila bottles available with prices that’ll make your eyes pop out of your head.

With ornate lamp posts, exposed brick walls and rustic park benches, this bar feels like the kind of place “Peaky Blinders” Tommy Shelby would want to grab a drink.

ZAI Vegas

Address: 700 Fremont St. (Corner of Fremont and 7th streets)

Hours: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday through Sunday

Sitting across the street from Downtown Container Park is ZAI, featuring VIP tables, bottle service and private event reservations.

The bar also hosts themed nights for holidays and special DJ headliners.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.