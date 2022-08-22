‘Bougie’ breakfast spot to open in downtown Las Vegas
The Parlour offers boozy coffee drinks, vegan dishes, salmon Benedict and a drive-thru.
Breakfast is getting a ‘bougie’ bump up in downtown Las Vegas.
The Parlour, serving elevated breakfast items, is scheduled to debut in October in the former Madera Street Tacos on Carson Avenue. Lavender latte, private blend coffee, housemade monkey bread and pastries, a vegan burrito and salmon Benedict are among the menu offerings. Beer, wine, and shots for caffeinated drinks also will be served.
The Parlour, open daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for dine-in, take-out or drive-through service, comes courtesy of chef Antonio Nunez, who knows from breakfast. He co-founded The Stove, a Henderson spot for breakfast and lunch with a twist.
“After my success with The Stove, I’m excited to roll out my latest venture. This is the bougie side of a fast-casual drive-through and I’m elated to introduce it to my loyal diners,” Nunez said.
The Parlour will be at 616 E. Carson Ave., Suite 140.
