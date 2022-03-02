‘Brew’s Best’ festival returns to Downtown Summerlin

New Vista's "Brew’s Best" Craft Beer Festival will be March 19 in Downtown Summerlin. (New Vista)

New Vista’s 13th annual “Brew’s Best” Craft Beer Festival returns on March 19.

The open-air beer festival will run 2-6 p.m. at The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin.

The brew tasting will feature over 30 local and national breweries including Hudl, Nevada Brew Works, Modern Times and Golden Road. Brewers will pour more than 50 styles of craft beer and select seltzers in addition to samplings of unlimited micro-brewed ales, pilsners and stouts.

Multiple viewing options will be available for NCAA basketball tournament games, along with a variety of backyard games. Food trucks will be on the site.

The event is open to ages 21 and older.

General admission tickets are on sale online for $30; $35 at the door. Advance VIP tickets can be purchased online for $40; $45 at the door. Each VIP ticket includes early access to the event at 1 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3s6BjGl.

The event is sponsored by Nevada Beverage Company with proceeds going to New Vista, a non-profit organization that provides services, training and housing to people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada. For more information, go to newvistanv.org.