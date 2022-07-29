Bruno Mars to open new lounge on the Strip, sources say

They got nothin’ on you, baby. That’s what it feels like Bruno Mars is saying (and singing) to Las Vegas with his new bar and lounge, The Pinky Ring.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are shown in their Silk Sonic residency production at Dolby Live at Park MGM. (John Esparza)

Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

That’s what it feels like Bruno Mars is saying (and singing) to Las Vegas.

The global superstar could have chosen anywhere in the world to open a namesake bar and lounge, but he chose the Las Vegas Strip. The spot will be called The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars, and it’s going into the space in Bellagio currently occupied by Lily Bar & Lounge, according to two food and beverage industry insiders familiar with the project but not authorized to speak about it publicly.

In the video for “24K Magic,” which is set in Vegas, Mars wears rings on both pinkies, and the song urges players to “put your pinky finger to the moon” in celebration. The Bruno Mars online store sells a currently unavailable necklace — pinky ring on a chain — whose ring appears to be a replica of one he wore in the “24K” video.

The singer performed in a sold-out concert residency, Bruno Mars at The Chelsea, Las Vegas, from 2013 to 2015, and in another sold-out residency, Bruno Mars at Park MGM, from 2016 to 2021. Silk Sonic, the neo-soul duo composed of Mars and Anderson .Paak, is starring in a residency at Park MGM that began this past February, with dates added for August.

Neither Mars’ management company nor a representative for Bellagio immediately returned a request for comment on the new bar and lounge.

