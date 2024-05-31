Buddy Valastro replacing famed NYC pizzeria on the Strip

The new restaurant from the “Cake Boss” star is also a pizzeria that will serve signature pies and Jersey-style sandwiches.

Buddy Valastro, of "Cake Boss" TV fame, is creating a pizzeria that is set to debut in summer 2024 at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

First cakes, now pies.

Buddy Valastro, who came to fame as the star of TV’s “Cake Boss,” is opening Buddy V’s Pizzeria, his latest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. The pizzeria is set to debut this summer in the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace.

Buddy V’s will occupy the space that previously housed DiFara Pizza, a Vegas outpost of the celebrated Di Fara pizzeria in Brooklyn.

Among the menu items are signature pies (with house mozzarella), Jersey-style sandwiches, breakfast dishes and desserts. Valastro’s current Vegas restaurants are Pizza Cake at Harrah’s, Buddy’s Jersey Eats and The Boss Café by Buddy Valastro at The Linq, and Buddy V’s Ristorante and Carlo’s Bakery at The Venetian.

