Food

Buenos Aires-inspired bar planned for Huntridge Theater

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2023 - 3:28 pm
 
A rendering of the renovated Huntridge Theater, the historic venue in downtown Las Vegas that s ...
A rendering of the renovated Huntridge Theater, the historic venue in downtown Las Vegas that signed the Bueno Aires-inspired Bar Centrál as a tenant in October 2023. (Dapper Companies)

A staple of food culture in Buenos Aires is coming to downtown Las Vegas.

Bar Centrál, a bar, delicatessen and bottle shop, just signed a lease for more than 5,600 square feet in the historic Huntridge Theater on East Charleston Boulevard. Bar Centrál draws inspiration from bodegones, the family restaurants popular across the Argentine capital.

Menus at bodegones reflect the traditions of Spanish and Italian immigrants who began arriving in Argentina in large numbers in the late 19th century. Bar Centrál comes courtesy of Lyle Cervenka and Bryant Jane of Battle Born Hospitality, owner-operators of Starboard Tack, the retro cocktail lounge (founded 1971) in east Vegas.

The new bar, Cervenka said, celebrates “Bryant’s Argentine culture mixed with the bodegas I grew up with on the East Coast. At the end of the day, our main goal is to create a gathering space for the neighborhood that offers quality food and beverage in this historic location.”

As a Vegas native, Jane added, “I understand the importance of The Huntridge Theater for our community. We are very excited to be part of the redevelopment and believe this is the perfect location for a concept we’ve been working on for years.”

The deli will offer sandwiches with an Argentine twist, small bites, salads, charcuterie and specialty items. The drinks program will highlight South American spirits in seasonal cocktails, plus wines, craft beer and non-alcoholic beverages. The bottle shop will feature boutique spirits, wine, beer and packaged alcohol-free options.

Brewery or restaurant up next?

The Huntridge Theater opened in the 1940s as a theater and later became a concert venue. Huntridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the State Register of Historic Places and the City of Las Vegas Historic Register. Developer J Dapper purchased the theater in March 2021; this April, its marquee was lighted for the first time in two decades.

Once renovations are complete, SoHo Playhouse will operate the theater. The Bar Centrál lease signing comes amid keen interest by Vegas food and beverage outfits in coming aboard at Huntridge, Dapper said.

“We’ve been very selective with our partnerships for this extraordinary project, ensuring we provide the best options for the theater patrons and the community at large.”

The theater, Dapper said, still has space available for a brewery, bar or restaurant. He said he hopes to select a tenant by the end of the year.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

