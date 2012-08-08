Buldogis takes hot dogs to a whole other level

7364648-2-4

Buldogis Gourmet Hot Dogs was named “by combining the Korean word for grilled meat, ‘bulgogi,’ and the American hot dog,” restaurant owner Boyzie Milner explains.

Before he opened three months ago in the Village Square Shopping Center at 2291 S. Fort Apache Road, Milner worked on the Strip for 13 years as an executive chef. The hot dog restaurant does a lively takeout business and can seat 40 people in the small dining room highlighted by a long counter and the kitchen along one wall. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Buldogis serves 100 percent beef hot dogs that have 80 percent less fat than most premium dogs. Any dish can also be made with a veggie or turkey dog. The restaurant offers a weekly hot dog special.

The other meats on the dogs are used as toppings. All sauce toppings and kimchi (spicy Korean cabbage) are made in-house.

Classic Buldogis: Naked dog with one meat and two toppings of the customer’s choice; chili cheese dog with homemade chili, cheddar, green onions; Buckeye dog with pork belly bacon, corn relish, cheddar, garlic mayo; East Coast dog with pastrami, sauerkraut, tomato, Bulgogi relish; vegetarian dog with coleslaw, tomato, cheddar, honey dijon mayo; turkey dog with five-cheese blend, caramelized onion, corn relish, roasted garlic mustard ($4.95 each); classic dog with mustard, ketchup, sweet relish ($3.95); jumbo chicken corn dog ($1.95); puppy dog for kids ($1.95, plus $1 for three add-ons)

Fusion Buldogis: Beef bulgogi dog with green onion, Asian slaw, sesame seeds, bulgogi mayo; angry dog spicy pork bulgogi with Asian slaw, diced jalapeno; Hawaiian dog pork belly dog, pineapple salsa, green onions, honey dijon mustard; banh mi dog pork belly dog, banh mi slaw, herbs, sriracha mayo; teriyaki dog, beef, roasted pepper, sesame seed, teriyaki sauce; smoked dog, spicy links, caramelized onions, slaw, cheddar, garlic mayo ($4.95 each)

Fries: Classic, Italian herb, Parmesan cheese, spice blend (small, $1.75, large $2.25); chili cheese with beef chili, cheddar, green onions ($3.95); Euro special, with pork belly bacon, herbs, cheddar cheese and garlic mayo ($4.75); angry kimchi, sweet potato fries with spicy pork bulgogi, kimchi, five-cheese blend, fried egg, green onion, diced jalapeno ($4.95)

Add-ons: A selection of toppings – including meat, veggies, ketchup and mayo – are priced from 25 cents to 95 cents

Other dishes: Chicken wings, with a choice of dipping sauce, including hot, ranch, Asian ginger, spicy Korean ($6.95, additional toppings are 50 cents each); rice bowls ($5.95); half-pound burgers topped with the same ingredients as on the hot dogs ($7.95)

Desserts: Buldogis homemade bread pudding with caramel sauce ($2.95)

Information: 702-570-7560