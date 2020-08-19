Burger debuts on Bazaar Meat’s menu

Wagyu burger is a first at Jose Andrés’ restaurant at Sahara Las Vegas.

Chef Alex Pitts has added the Bazaar Burger to the menus for the Bazaar Meat's dining room and lounge, Bar Centro. (Photo submitted)

Few restaurants are as serious about beef as Bazaar Meat, where Jose Andrés’ team are masters in the art and science of raising, aging and preparing cattle and other meats. One thing missing from the menu at this carnivorous cathedral, however, has been a hamburger — at least until now.

Chef Alex Pitts has added the Bazaar Burger to the menus for both the dining room and the restaurant’s lounge, Bar Centro. It marks the first time a burger has been offered at any of Andrés’ Las Vegas restaurants.

The patty is a mix of wagyu short rib and wagyu brisket, and it comes topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, special sauce and pub cheese, on a house-made bun.

You can get one, with fries, for $22 during normal restaurant hours, which are currently 5-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bazaar Meat is inside Sahara Las Vegas.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.