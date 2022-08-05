Burst of berries adorns chef’s beloved dessert

Pavlova, a crunchy meringue with a soft center, topped with fresh berries, berry dust, and mint at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails at 75 S. Valle Verde Drive, Suite 160, in Henderson Thursday, June 23, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails is en pointe with its summer pavlova.

The dessert, named for the late 19th century-early 20th century ballerina Anna Pavlova, features an airy flyaway meringue, its craquelure revealing a soft center. A profusion of raspberries, strawberries and blackberries from Harry’s Berries, a small organic family farm south of Santa Barbara, California, tops the meringue. A sprinkling of berry dust (dehydrated raspberries) completes the plate.

Pavlova is a favorite dessert of Elia Aboumrad, chef and co-owner of Boom Bang. She’s a ballet enthusiast, and her grandmother used to make the dish for her every summer.

The origins of the modern pavlova are unclear, like so many foods, although several culinary historians trace its beginnings to 1920s Australia and New Zealand, a decade in which the ballerina performed in those countries.

The pavlova belongs to the onetime practice of naming dishes for famous people, like peach Melba (after soprano Nellie Melba), pommes Anna (after the demimondaine Anna Deslions), and veal Orloff (after the Russian nobleman and ambassador).

Boom Bang opened in fall 2021 in Henderson, from the team of Aboumrad, a “Top Chef” alum who helped open Joël Robuchon at the MGM Grand; her husband, Los Angeles chef-restaurateur Christian Page; and veteran hospitality executive Tony Angotti (Stirling Club, Red Rock Resort, Blau & Associates, Bradley Ogden, multiple Strip properties).

Since its debut, the restaurant has developed a following for its craft cocktails, and for the classical technique, international accents and creativity harnessed to offer a menu of elevated bistro dishes and American comfort food.

For more information, visit boombang.restaurant.

