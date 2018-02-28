Cabo Wabo on Las Vegas Strip mixes a NASCAR weekend cocktail

Those NASCAR racers won’t be driving 55 and neither should you. Cabo Wabo Cantina at the Miracle Mile Shops is featuring the Can’t Drive 55, a blend of Cabo Wabo blanco tequila, Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, vodka, gin, four fruit juices and a touch of amaretto Disaronno for $15. It’ll be available all weekend, as will beer buckets and shot specials. And on Thursday, you can quaff while watching the Hauler Parade from Cabo Wabo’s Strip-side patio.