Caesars’ Bacchanal Buffet slated to reopen in August with new format

Company spokeswoman says ‘miniature composed dishes’ will be available to guests of the redesigned restaurant at Caesars Palace.

Honeycomb in a Window Pan is displayed at Bacchanal Buffet in Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept 14, 2012.

Chefs prepare food in the Mexican kitchen of the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Friday, Sep. 7, 2012. The buffet is scheduled to open to the public on Tuesday.

When Caesars Palace’s Bacchanal Buffet — the very name of which evokes legendary excess — reopens late next month, it won’t be the gorgefest of yore.

Thanks to COVID-19, gone are the days when buffet guests needed to watch out for double-dippers or kids smacking their hands into the tiramisu. Guests dipping into buffet trays will be replaced by individual serving vessels and dishes brought by servers.

The company hasn’t been particularly forthcoming on the fate of its buffet, despite a number of requests for comment during the past few weeks. But on Monday, the company issued the following, attributed to a “Caesars Entertainment spokeswoman.”

“Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, anticipated to be complete in late August. When complete — besides a spectacular, new modern design by Aoyagi Tetsuo of Muku Design, Tokyo — the buffet will offer more miniature composed dishes than ever before and all-new table-side delivery of popular and innovative items like lobster bisque, Cajun seafood boil, foie gras PB&J and cheeseburger bao buns, to name a few.”

