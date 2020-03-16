Caesars Entertainment closes buffets, some restaurants
Caesars Entertainment has announced the temporary closing of several of its restaurants through at least April 9, including all buffets companywide. Others will be operating under adjusted hours.
The company says, however, that “casino floors are still active and select restaurants, bars, pools and shopping remain open.” Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is among the closures, and the company will renovate the space during the closure.
High Roller observation wheel at The Linq and Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris Las Vegas will also remain open with adjusted hours of operation.
Outlets that remain open will be “following the recommendations from public health officials by limiting capacity and providing social distancing.”
The company is directing guests to caesars.com/updates for information on specific venues. Here are that site’s most recent listings of restaurants, bars and retail stores that will remain open. When no times are noted, normal hours will apply.
Bally’s
Buca de Beppo: Daily until 9 p.m.
Tequila Taqueria: Daily until 9 p.m.
Lavazza: 24 hours
Nobu: 6-10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
Burger Brasserie: 8 a.m. to midnight
Sully’s casino: 24 hours
Lobby bars: 24 hours
Caesars Palace
Starbucks at Forum Food Court: 6 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Starbucks at Laurel Collection: 6 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Brioche by Guy Savoy: 5 – 11 a.m.
Beijing Noodle 9: Lunch and dinner
Café Americano: 24 hours
Hell’s Kitchen: Lunch and dinner
Mesa Grill: Friday through Tuesday dinner
Nobu: Wednesday through Sunday
Lobby Bar, Montecristo Cigar Bar, Spanish Steps, Vista Lounge, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden
Flamingo
Starbucks: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Café 2 Go: 2 – 10 p.m.
Go Pool: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday,
Bird Bar: 24 hours
Essentials Store: 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Promenade Gift Shop: 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.
Promenade Wine & Spirits: 9 a.m. – 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday
Flamingo Wine & Spirits: 24 hours
Destinations Store: 24 hours
Harrah’s
Starbucks in the lobby: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fulton Street Coffee: 24 hrs
Fulton Street Pizza: Open until 10 p.m.
Fulton Street Sit Down Breakfast Café: 6:30 – 10 a.m.
Oyster Bar: Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday noon – 10 p.m.
In Room Dining: Breakfast only, 5 – 11 a.m.
Carnaval Court: Noon to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday
Essentials Store: Open 24 Hours
Paris Las Vegas
JJ’s Boulangerie: 24 hours
Le Creperie: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Le Café Ile St. Louis: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Gordon Ramsay Steak: 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
Arc Bar: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Hexx: 6 a.m. – midnight
Alexxa: 6 a.m. – midnight
Mon Ami Gabi: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Eiffel Tower Restaurant: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Les Necessities: Noon – 9 p.m.
La Presse: 24 hours
Le Journal: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
L’ Oasis: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Planet Hollywood
Gordon Ramsay Burger: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Extra Bar: 24 hours
Heart Bar: 24 hours
Ringer: Bar area open 24 hours
Starbucks, lobby level: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
PH 24 retail store: 24 hours
Rio
Starbucks Ipanema: 24 hours
Hash House A Go Go: Breakfast and lunch
Smash Burger: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
KJ’s: Lunch and dinner
Royal India: Lunch and dinner
Wetzel’s Pretzel: Lunch and dinner
The Wall: Lunch and dinner
All American Bar and Grill: Dinner
Shutters: Open
iBar: Open
Rio Logo Retail: 24 Hours
The Cromwell
Eatwell: 24 hours
The Linq Hotel + Experience
Guy Fieri: 5 – 11 p.m.
Nook Express: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hash House A Go-Go: 24 hours
O’Sheas: 24 hours
Essentials Store: 24 Hours
