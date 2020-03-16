Caesars Entertainment closes buffets, some restaurants

Caesars Entertainment has announced the temporary closing of several of its restaurants through at least April 9.

A woman takes a photo of Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Caesars Entertainment has announced the temporary closing of several of its restaurants through at least April 9, including all buffets companywide. Others will be operating under adjusted hours.

The company says, however, that “casino floors are still active and select restaurants, bars, pools and shopping remain open.” Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is among the closures, and the company will renovate the space during the closure.

High Roller observation wheel at The Linq and Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris Las Vegas will also remain open with adjusted hours of operation.

Outlets that remain open will be “following the recommendations from public health officials by limiting capacity and providing social distancing.”

The company is directing guests to caesars.com/updates for information on specific venues. Here are that site’s most recent listings of restaurants, bars and retail stores that will remain open. When no times are noted, normal hours will apply.

Bally’s

Buca de Beppo: Daily until 9 p.m.

Tequila Taqueria: Daily until 9 p.m.

Lavazza: 24 hours

Nobu: 6-10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Burger Brasserie: 8 a.m. to midnight

Sully’s casino: 24 hours

Lobby bars: 24 hours

Caesars Palace

Starbucks at Forum Food Court: 6 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Starbucks at Laurel Collection: 6 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Brioche by Guy Savoy: 5 – 11 a.m.

Beijing Noodle 9: Lunch and dinner

Café Americano: 24 hours

Hell’s Kitchen: Lunch and dinner

Mesa Grill: Friday through Tuesday dinner

Nobu: Wednesday through Sunday

Lobby Bar, Montecristo Cigar Bar, Spanish Steps, Vista Lounge, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

Flamingo

Starbucks: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Café 2 Go: 2 – 10 p.m.

Go Pool: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday,

Bird Bar: 24 hours

Essentials Store: 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Promenade Gift Shop: 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Promenade Wine & Spirits: 9 a.m. – 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday

Flamingo Wine & Spirits: 24 hours

Destinations Store: 24 hours

Harrah’s

Starbucks in the lobby: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fulton Street Coffee: 24 hrs

Fulton Street Pizza: Open until 10 p.m.

Fulton Street Sit Down Breakfast Café: 6:30 – 10 a.m.

Oyster Bar: Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday noon – 10 p.m.

In Room Dining: Breakfast only, 5 – 11 a.m.

Carnaval Court: Noon to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday

Essentials Store: Open 24 Hours

Paris Las Vegas

JJ’s Boulangerie: 24 hours

Le Creperie: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Le Café Ile St. Louis: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Gordon Ramsay Steak: 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Arc Bar: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Hexx: 6 a.m. – midnight

Alexxa: 6 a.m. – midnight

Mon Ami Gabi: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Les Necessities: Noon – 9 p.m.

La Presse: 24 hours

Le Journal: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

L’ Oasis: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Planet Hollywood

Gordon Ramsay Burger: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Extra Bar: 24 hours

Heart Bar: 24 hours

Ringer: Bar area open 24 hours

Starbucks, lobby level: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

PH 24 retail store: 24 hours

Rio

Starbucks Ipanema: 24 hours

Hash House A Go Go: Breakfast and lunch

Smash Burger: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

KJ’s: Lunch and dinner

Royal India: Lunch and dinner

Wetzel’s Pretzel: Lunch and dinner

The Wall: Lunch and dinner

All American Bar and Grill: Dinner

Shutters: Open

iBar: Open

Rio Logo Retail: 24 Hours

The Cromwell

Eatwell: 24 hours

The Linq Hotel + Experience

Guy Fieri: 5 – 11 p.m.

Nook Express: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hash House A Go-Go: 24 hours

O’Sheas: 24 hours

Essentials Store: 24 Hours

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.