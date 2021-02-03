Caesars’ new sports bar will offer rare spirits, signature cocktails

Stadia, set to open this spring, will have 16 large HDTV and LED screens for watching games.

An artist's rendering of what Stadia's interior will look like. (Rockwell Group)

An artist's rendering of what Stadia's exterior will look like, complete with VIP leather-wrapped viewing domes. (Rockwell Group)

Sports fans who want to immerse themselves in a game will be able to get inside the helmet, literally and figuratively, while they cheer on their favorite team at the new Caesars Palace sports bar Stadia.

The new venue, set to open this spring, will offer a high-end cocktail collection, exclusive and rare spirits, mobile food ordering and 16 large HDTV and LED screens for watching games. But its most exciting feature may be the VIP leather-wrapped viewing domes, designed to look like vintage leather football helmets. Lined in metal mesh and decorated with art by San Francisco-based public artist and mural painter Apexer, each dome will be equipped with its own LED screen to watch the game of your choice in a private, intimate setting.

Designed by Rockwell Group — the company behind Caesars Palace’s Nobu Hotel and restaurant, Montecristo Cigar Bar and OMNIA nightclub — Stadia will seat 120 people in either the domes, or at an elevated bar area. The designers are planning sports-themed touches throughout the space, including net-like chandeliers, sconces that look like deconstructed baseballs and glove-like leather banquettes.

With a unique collection of signature cocktails, Stadia will offer a curated selection of rare and highly allocated hard-to-find spirits. Caesars promises to carry sought-after American whiskeys such as Kentucky Owl 10 Year Rye, Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye and Elmer T. Lee 100 Year Tribute, with exclusive whiskey barrels from other producers personally selected by the Caesars Palace team. Guests will have the option of ordering snacks through their mobile devices, but details of the food offerings have yet to be revealed.

Stadia will be located in the space that is now home to the casual pizza spot Slice Bar, adjacent to the resort’s food court and across the casino floor from Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and the entrance to the Forum Shops. Construction on Stadia got underway last month.

