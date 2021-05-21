Caesars reopens Bacchanal Buffet

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace reopened its doors for the first time in over a year this week.

The exterior of Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars. (Caesars Entertainment)

The fish station at Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars. (Caesars Entertainment)

On Thursday, dancers greeted guests who were invited to the buffet, which recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation. It’s now open for dinner from 4-10 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

Bacchanal Buffet has also introduced reservations through OpenTable, making them available for the first time since the restaurant launched in 2012.

“After 14 months and a multimillion-dollar renovation, Bacchanal is back — and might I say the best just got better,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment.

The new design isn’t all that’s new. About 100 new dishes await diners, including:

— Dim sum-style food carts will offer dishes such as like foie gras PB&J, spicy seafood boil bags, Japanese wagyu hot dogs, as well as traditional dim sum.

— Composed dishes such as turmeric grilled baby octopus with XO chili jam, cheeseburger bao, chipotle bourbon barbecue oysters and duck carnitas quesadillas.

— Plant-based and vegan items such as quinoa-stuffed baby sweet potatoes with fried kale, tomato tartar and coconut-carrot gazpacho.

— The Mediterranean and Asian kitchens are updated with a new mezze bar and authentic Roman-style pizza, as well as a wider selection of Southeast Asian flavors featuring Laotian, Filipino, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese specialties.

— Desserts such as Earl Grey mousse, salted caramel popcorn and death by chocolate cupcakes, yuzu tart, ube chiffon cake and all-natural gelato flavors.

— Bacchanal still features fan favorites including cold and steamed crab legs, as well as shrimp cocktail, from the all-new seafood kitchen. From the carving, American and Latin stations, guests can also enjoy prime rib, wagon wheel mac and cheese, street tacos and more.