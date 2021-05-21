Caesars reopens Bacchanal Buffet
Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace reopened its doors for the first time in over a year this week.
On Thursday, dancers greeted guests who were invited to the buffet, which recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation. It’s now open for dinner from 4-10 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.
Bacchanal Buffet has also introduced reservations through OpenTable, making them available for the first time since the restaurant launched in 2012.
“After 14 months and a multimillion-dollar renovation, Bacchanal is back — and might I say the best just got better,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment.
The new design isn’t all that’s new. About 100 new dishes await diners, including:
— Dim sum-style food carts will offer dishes such as like foie gras PB&J, spicy seafood boil bags, Japanese wagyu hot dogs, as well as traditional dim sum.
— Composed dishes such as turmeric grilled baby octopus with XO chili jam, cheeseburger bao, chipotle bourbon barbecue oysters and duck carnitas quesadillas.
— Plant-based and vegan items such as quinoa-stuffed baby sweet potatoes with fried kale, tomato tartar and coconut-carrot gazpacho.
— The Mediterranean and Asian kitchens are updated with a new mezze bar and authentic Roman-style pizza, as well as a wider selection of Southeast Asian flavors featuring Laotian, Filipino, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese specialties.
— Desserts such as Earl Grey mousse, salted caramel popcorn and death by chocolate cupcakes, yuzu tart, ube chiffon cake and all-natural gelato flavors.
— Bacchanal still features fan favorites including cold and steamed crab legs, as well as shrimp cocktail, from the all-new seafood kitchen. From the carving, American and Latin stations, guests can also enjoy prime rib, wagon wheel mac and cheese, street tacos and more.