California Pizza Kitchen giving away Take and Bake pies

California Pizza Kitchen

Free pizza!

A recent Harris Poll conducted on behalf of California Pizza Kitchen found — for the third year in a row —that if Americans were to be limited to one food for the rest of their lives, they would want that food to be pizza.

It makes sense, considering the multitude of styles and endless variations. But whatever the reason, CPK is celebrating by spreading some company largesse. Beginning at 11 a.m. in each time zone Tuesday, the company will give away 10,000 pizzas nationwide, delivered by Grubhub, with no delivery fee and no minimum purchase required.

They’re the company’s Take and Bake Pizzas, launched this summer, which are prepared in the restaurants to be baked at home.

To enter, download the Grubhub app or go to grubhub.com and choose The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza or a pepperoni or margherita pizza.

Additionally, from Wednesday through the end of the month, CPK and Grubhub are offering free delivery of a free Take and Bake Pizza with a minimum purchase of $15, limit one free pizza per Grubhub account.

