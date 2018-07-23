Canter’s Deli closes at Tivoli Village

Canter’s Deli has closed its location at Tivoli Village, which opened last fall after months of delays.

Deli sous chef Reggie Castro, left, serves Tyra Bell-Holland a pastrami reuben at Canter's Deli on Thursday, February 22, 2018, at Tivoli Village, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

In a statement, Tivoli Village’s general manager Philip Knott said the deli, which has roots in Los Angeles dating to 1931, had been ousted because of nonpayment of rent for four months and “poor management of the operation.”

The closing doesn’t appear to affect the Canter’s Deli in The Linq Promenade on the Strip. A manager there said those authorized to comment would be out of town for several days and unreachable. The Tivoli Village location opened last fall, after months of delays.

