Cantonese restaurant Red Plate opens at Cosmopolitan

Caviar taro puff at Red Plate.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ new Cantonese restaurant Red Plate is open for business and will serve dinner from 6 to 11 p.m. today. The restaurant’s regular hours will be 6-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with the final seating at 9.

Chef Yip Cheung, formerly of the resort’s high-end gaming parlor, The Talon Club, offers a menu highlighting signature roasted meats, Chinese hot pot and handmade dim sum as well as various soups and noodles and a variety of live seafood.

Red Plate occupies the former D.O.C.G. space in the resort’s Boulevard Tower. It takes its name from a Chinese tradition in which visiting officials presented plates of various colors to the emperor during meal time, hoping to be called upon to address him, with red plates reserved for the most prominent figures. The Cosmo has acquired 50 plates from around the globe dating from the 1800s through 1940 to use in the restaurant.

