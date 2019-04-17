Carl’s Jr. to serve CBD-infused burger

The "Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight (CBD)" (Carl's Jr.)

For those who partake in the various forms of marijuana available, one national fast-food chain will take the middleman out of the situation.

On Saturday, a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in Colorado will offer a double cheeseburger infused with hemp-based CBD oil infused in a not-so-secret sauce, according to a company news release.

Dubbed the “Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight (CBD),” the burger features two beef patties, the restaurant’s Santa Fe Sauce with the aforementioned CBD oil, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and criss-cut fries.

“The new Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight ties back to our core strategy of being the first to bring bold and unexpected flavors that are at the forefront of hot restaurant trends to a quick service menu,” said Patty Trevino, senior vice president, brand marketing at Carl’s Jr.

The new burger will be available for $4.20 at the Carl’s Jr. on 4050 Colorado Blvd. in Denver beginning at 6 a.m. (MDT) until closing, while supplies last.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.