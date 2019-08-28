Carmine’s in Las Vegas serves seafood dish big enough for 12

The Bachelor Party Lobster Fra Diavolo served the Italian restaurant at The Forum Shops at Caesars contains eight pounds of lobster.

Carmine's

They call it Bachelor Party Lobster Fra Diavolo, but this audacious behemoth of a feast could appeal to any hungry group that enjoys a little spice with life.

Eight pounds of lobster are used in the dish, along with a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of spicy sauce. Sized to serve eight to 12 people, it’s $320 at Carmine’s at the Forum Shops at Caesars.

